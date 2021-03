At least five pensioners reportedly slumped yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when pensioners, for the third time in two months, took to the streets to protest the backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities. The pensioners, comprising three women and two men, who were said to have been gasping for air before they slumped, […]

Late Chief Nathaniel Ilesanmi Omosehin, the father of the billionaire gold magnate, Mr Bamidele Omosehin was buried amidst pump and fanfare on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Iju Odo, his country home. The funeral programme, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iju Odo, attracted dignitaries and thespians from Nollywood, the mainstay of the […]

Detectives attached to Lagos State Command have arrested the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorising Satellite town and its environs. The suspect and his gang reportedly launched a fresh attack on some residents of the area, extorted and wounded scores of people. They also destroyed property. A source said two people were […]

Gunmen on Saturday evening abducted two travellers at Wasinmi area, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Osun State. The victims were said to be heading toward Ikire before their abduction. Confirming the report, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said police have been deployed to the scene of the incident. She also revealed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping while police have intensified the search for the abducted victims.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica