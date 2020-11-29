JUST IN: Gunmen assassinate UniAgric Prof. in Makurdi

Metro & Crime

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Gunmen on Saturday night allegedly assassinated a senior lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM) Makurdi, Prof. Karl Kwaghger.
Prof. Kwaghger, an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, was reportedly killed at the popular Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation in Makurdi, the state capital.
New Telegraph learnt that the murderers of the university don, after fulfilling their mission, abandoned his lifeless body and zoomed off.
Head, Media and Public Relations in the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, confirmed the brutal murder of the varsity don.
Mrs. Waku said: “It is true. It is on our (the university’s) WhatsApp handle and I believe it has happened. I really don’t know what happened but I learnt he was killed at the J.S Tarka Foundation in Makurdi. At least for now, that’s the fact and that’s all I have for now.”
Also, the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killing of the lecturer.

