JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Apostle Suleman’s Convoy, Kill 5

Information reaching New Telegraph on Friday night is indicating that Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy carrying him and some members of his family was attacked by heavily armed gunmen.

Apostle Suleman is a Nigerian televangelist and the General Overseer of the Omega Fire  Ministries International. The church has its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State.

The incident was said to have happened at the River Orle area of Warrake Road in Auchi.

It was also learnt that at least four of his security details and one family member were shot and killed.

Apostle Suleman is said to have escaped in his bullet-proof Lexus SUV with a few members of his family.

Details regarding the attack remain sketchy at the time of filing this report.

A video apparently taken from the scene of the attack showed at least five bodies lying in a pool of blood. At least two uniformed policemen who were shot by the gunmen were seen lying lifeless on the roadside.

A body of a middle-aged lady was  also seen in one of the cars soaked in blood.

Details shortly…

 

