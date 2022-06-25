Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen attack farm, kill another Catholic priest

Suspected terrorists have murdered another Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Vitus Borogo, in Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have happened at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm.

A statement by Rev Fr Christian Emmanuel of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, said the deceased was 50 years-old.

The statement reads: ”It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.

“Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Details of his funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible.

“Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.”

 

