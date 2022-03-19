Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kill 2 Policemen

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Unknown gunmen, on Saturday morning, attacked the Umuguma Police Division in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State and gunned down two policemen.

One of the operatives was Ifeanyi who hailed from Umuguma and a final year student of the Imo State University.

The gunmen invaded the station in the wee hours of Saturday at about 3am while the operation lasted about 30 minutes.

Residents said they heard heavy explosives in successions.

A resident, Mr Ejike said: “Nobody slept here, we were scared to leave our homes but we knew it was heavy bombardment. Unfortunately they killed our own brother, Ifeanyi who was trying to defend the station and his people by extension.”

Sources said the attackers overwhelmed the security operatives during the operation which left cars and properties destroyed.

Already hundreds of people have besieged the station to catch a glimpse of the incident.

However, the state Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack but maintained that no life was lost and no firearm was carted away.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six-year-old shot dead as crisis breaks out in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven people, including a six-year-old child, have been killed in an attack on Gora Gan community in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Thirteen houses and two shops were also burnt by suspected bandits who invaded the community on Thursday night. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the […]
Metro & Crime

New minimum wage for LGs, Bayelsa govt sues for patience

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged local government workers to be patient as government was taking practical steps to ensure they benefit from the 30 percent new minimum wage. Speaking at the weekend while addressing a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Bayelsa Chapter led by its President, Comrade […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara receives another N148m looted funds from EFCC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Government has received a bank draft for another N148,049,580:81 alleged looted funds which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again recovered from some officials of the past administration. The money was received on Thursday on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Finance and Planning Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, according to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica