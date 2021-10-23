News Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Oyo Correctional Facility With Explosives, Set Inmates Free

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Suspected gunmen have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State.

According to reports, the facility, christened ‘Abolongo Correctional Facility’, was attacked by the gunmen on Friday evening.

It was learnt that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack.

According to a Daily Post report on Saturday the attackers stormed the facility at about 10pm on Friday.

It was gathered that the attackers used grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Olanrewaju Anjorin confirmed the attack on Saturday.

Anjorin in a telephone conversation said that the senior officers of the agency were on their way to access the level of damage.

He said: “Yes. It has been confirmed that the attack actually happened.

“And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation.

“But, I can confirm to you that the incident actually happened.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ekeremor monarch, groups back Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.   The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his bold decision to […]
News

Herders/farmers crisis: Provide grazing reserves, Miyetti Allah patron tells govts

Posted on Author Reporter

*Backs govs open grazing ban   Baba Negedu, Kaduna   The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Thursday backed the position of Nigerian Governors on the ban on open grazing, saying it will help to address farmers-herders crisis across the country. This is as they asked the federal and state governments to provide […]
News Top Stories

DMO admits debt service to revenue ratio high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has admitted that the country’s debt service to revenue ratio was high, describing it a major issue of concern. The agency’s Director- General, Mrs. Patience Oniha, made the confession yesterday in Abuja while contributing to the fifth Budget Seminar (webinar) organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with theme: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica