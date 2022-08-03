Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen attack Police AIG, kill orderly

Unknown gunmen have attacked an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 with headquarters in Bauchi, Audu Adamu Madaki, who lost his orderly during the ambush on his convoy.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, at about 2.30pm at Barde Zangidi area of Bauchi State.

According to reports, the AIG escaped with bullet injuries.

 

