JUST IN: Gunmen attack police station, kill officer in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A police officer has been killed in Ondo State following the invasion of Okuta Elerinla Police Division by gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the station in Akure, the state capital and caught the officers on duty unawares on Monday around 1:00 am.

During the heavy gunfire, a policeman identified as Boluwaji Temenu with registration number AP. 207538 died in the attack.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that officers at the station were able to repel the attack.

Odunlami added that the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to immediately take over the case.

She said: “On the 25th July, 2022 around 0100 am, hoodlums attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure.

“Policemen, who were at alert and alive to their duty, repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the cross fire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR Temenu Boluwaji was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

“He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.”

No arrest has been made by the police command.

