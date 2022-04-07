Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen attack Soludo’s local govt headquarters

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Gunmen have attacked the Aguata Local Government Area headquarters, Anambra State, where Governor Charles Soludo hails from.

It was learnt that the council headquarters was set on fire during the attack on Thursday.

The spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said police officers have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

 

Reporter

