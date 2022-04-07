JUST IN: Gunmen attack Soludo’s local govt headquarters

Gunmen have attacked the Aguata Local Government Area headquarters, Anambra State, where Governor Charles Soludo hails from.

It was learnt that the council headquarters was set on fire during the attack on Thursday.

The spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said police officers have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...