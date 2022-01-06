Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen bomb police division, free detainees in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen on Thursday bombed the Ideato South Local Government Area Police Headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo State.

They freed the detainees.

The hoodlums, who came in large numbers, set part of the police station ablaze with explosive devices.

The explosives destroyed the administrative office, the Divisional Police Officer’s office, and the reception desk.

Chairman of Ideato South LGA Interim Management Committee, Pastor Bede Ikeaka, expressed shock at the incident.

Imo Police Command spokesman, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said he was yet to be briefed.

He promised to get back to our correspondent.

It was learnt that some of the detainees have been caught by a local vigilante group.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Always cross check facts before going to press, Dikio advises journalists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme office ( PAP) has called on journalists to always cross check any information about PAP with the  office before issuing such to the public to avoid embarrassing reports against the office. This is coming on the heels of an allegation against the interim administrator of PAP Col Millad Dixon Dikio (rtd) […]
Metro & Crime

Controversy trails lecturer’s ‘special appointment’ at AOCOED

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A ‘special appointment’ allegedly given to one Dr. Shina Akintolure, the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto, Ijanikin, by the management of the institution has sparked controversy. Akintolure, a Master’s degree holder at the time of his employment, was alleged to have used his position as […]
Metro & Crime

TASUED student dies, another in critical condition after allegedly drinking poisonous substance

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A student of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State has reportedly died while another is in critical condition after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous.   The deceased, Awojeji Itunuoluwa was a 200 level student of the Library and Information Science department, while doctors are currently battling to save the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica