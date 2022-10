A Chinese expatriate have reportedly been attacked and shot dead in Ebonyi State.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as at the time of this report, but sources said the incident happened at a mining site at Iboko, in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Policemen, who were protecting the Chinese, were reportedly disarmed by the hoodlums during the attack.

The corpse was said to have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki, the state capital.

