JUST IN: Gunmen free abducted attendant in hijacked Ondo school bus

Gunmen, who hijacked a school bus on Thursday morning in Oba Ile, Akure North local government of Ondo State, have released the abducted female staff.
It was learnt the gunmen missed their target as no pupil was inside the bus when they struck.
The gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, had crossed the bus belonging to Chimola School around 6:45am when the driver was on a routine of picking pupils.
They had driven the bus to a bush after Ilara Mokin before they asked the abducted bus attendant to start running.
Narrating her ordeal, the staff who gave her name as Omolayo Ojo, said she saw the abductors blocked them and brought out a gun and an axe.
She said they dragged the driver out but took her along as they drove away.
Ojo stated when they got to the bush, they asked her to cooperate and requested about her name and her father’s.
She said they asked her to start running she didn’t know her way.
According to her: “I saw one brought out gun and the other brought out battle axe. The driver was dragged out they pressed my face down so I didn’t know the route they took.
“When they got to the bush, they brought me down, asked about my name and asked me to cooperate.
“They later told me to run without looking back. I met an old woman who showed me the way to a road.
“An Okada rider gave me N500 and showed me the way to town from where I took a transport to Akure.”
Principal of the school, Mrs. Akinde Bolatito, said the driver narrated to her what happened at the police station where he was still being questioned.
“Omolayo has been working with us for over two years. She said they drove her into the bush. She was not tampered with. No hurt on her body.
“There was no pupil inside the bus. It was an empty bus. This has been their normal runs. We have never had any issue with our bus or our staff.
“Our children are in good hands. The police are on it.”

