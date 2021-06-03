JUST IN: Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo, abduct staff

Some gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked a bus belonging to Chimola School in Oba Ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to online news portal,

SaharaReporters the gunmen abducted staff who was on duty to convey students to school.

The incident was said to have occurred around 7am while the driver and the abducted staff were moving round to pick up the pupils.

The gunmen numbering about eight who were on motorcycles, rounded the vehicle with registration number —Lagos LSD 853 FJ, forcing the driver to stop, a source said.

He said the men dragged the driver down from the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

The bus was later driven away by one of the hijackers while others moved away from the scene on motorcycles.

It was, however, unclear if some pupils had already been picked up and were thus inside the hijacked bus.

