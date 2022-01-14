JUST IN: Gunmen Invade Federal Varsity In Nasarawa, Kidnap 4 Students

Some students from the Federal University of Lafia in Nasarawa State have been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was learnt that the students were abducted by the bandits at the university community in Mararraba campus.

Confirming the incident Friday, the University’s Public Relation Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, revealed that four students were abducted.

He said that the gunmen attacked the university at about 11:30 pm on Thursday and whisked the students to an undisclosed location.

The statement read: “The authority of the Federal University of Lafia regrets to announce that four students of the institution were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the university.”

Ibrahim assured that serious efforts were being taken to ensure quick rescue of the victims.

“The Vice-Chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were abducted, also visited the Nasarawa Police command where he formally notified the commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement added.

