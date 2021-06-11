Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen invade Kaduna Poly, kidnap students, lecturers

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Reports just reaching New Telegraph from from Kaduna are indicating that armed men have invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State and have abducted an unspecified number of students and lecturers.
Although details are still hazy, we are being told that scores were also injured during the attack which happened on Thursday night.
More details soon…

Reporter

