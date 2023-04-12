JUST-IN: Gunmen Invade Osun Community, Kidnap Resident

Gunmen numbering about eight on Wednesday invaded Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement in Ila, Ila-Orangun local government area of Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen kidnapped one resident during the process.

Residents who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the village was attacked between 11 pm on Tuesday to 12 midnight Wednesday 12, 2023.

It was gathered that the gunmen suspected to be Fulanis succeeded in whisking away one Muhammad Jubril (30) to an unknown destination.

However, one Hassan Jubril was injured during their shootout.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said police in collaboration with Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJF) swung into action and combed the whole area.

She said: “On 12/04/23 at about 7 am one Seriki Fulani Mohammed Kajibo ‘m’ reported that unknown gunmen numbering about Eight (08) suspected to be Fulanis attacked Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement between 11 pm 11/4/2023 and 12 am of 12/4/2023 and kidnapped one Mohammed Jubril ‘m’ aged 30years and one Hassan Jubril ‘m’ was injured during their shoot out.

“Immediately the incident was reported, Police in collaboration with Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJF) swung into action and combed the whole area, where three (03) expended shells of AK47 rifles and cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“Meanwhile the combined teams of Police and CJF are combing the bush to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”