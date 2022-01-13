Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen invade Plateau Polytechnic, abduct students

For the people of Plateau State, there seems to be no end in sight to the aatrocities committed by terrorists against defenceless citizens.

On Wednesday night, gunmen invaded the main campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic and abducted a yet to be known number of students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which reported the invasion on Thursday morning, Januray 13, 2022, didn’t give much details.

It is also not yet known whether the terrorists have established contacts with the school authorities and what their demands are.

 

