JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap 4 foreigners in C’River

*Kill police guard

Clement James, Calabar

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State and taken them to an unknown destination while a Policeman guarding Danatrite Construction Company where the Chinese work was allegedly shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

Our source said Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing all working for Danatrite Construction Company in Oban were alleged to have been kidnapped around 4 am on Wednesday when armed men stormed the company while one Sgt. Ifere Sampson who keeps guard in the company was shot dead.

Details of the kidnap was sketchy as at the time of this report, but the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo while confirming that the Chinese were kidnapped, said the state Police Command had mobilized to Oban to secure their release.

“I heard it this morning also but for now, I don’t have details. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations has mobilized Policemen to the Oban,” Ugbo said.

And in a related development, one Mrs. Udosen, whose husband was kidnapped and killed in 2018 in Calabar, was kidnapped also kidnapped on Tuesday night in Calabar South.

