Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap 4 foreigners in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Kill police guard

Clement James, Calabar

 

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State and taken them to an unknown destination while a Policeman guarding Danatrite Construction Company where the Chinese work was allegedly shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

Our source said Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing all working for Danatrite Construction Company in Oban were alleged to have been kidnapped around 4 am on Wednesday when armed men stormed the company while one Sgt. Ifere Sampson who keeps guard in the company was shot dead.

Details of the kidnap was sketchy as at the time of this report, but the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo while confirming that the Chinese were kidnapped, said the state Police Command had mobilized to Oban to secure their release.

“I heard it this morning also but for now, I don’t have details.  The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations has mobilized Policemen to the Oban,” Ugbo said.

And in a related development, one Mrs. Udosen, whose husband was kidnapped and killed in 2018 in Calabar, was kidnapped also kidnapped on Tuesday night in Calabar South.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta: Kidnappers collect N50m, free NLC chair

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Abductors have freed the Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofoburuku. The kidnappers, however, reportedly collected a N50 million ransom before releasing Ofoburuku. The labour leader was abducted about 8p.m. on Saturday last week in a controversial circumstance. The abduction near the victim’s house behind the Immigration Head Office, on […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes four to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday morning as four persons lost their lives after an articulated lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles along with their passengers. The incident, which happened at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road, occurred when the articulated vehicle owned […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks help from individuals, govt A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: