JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Abia Varsity students

Unknown armed men are said to have kidnapped a number of students from Abia State University Uturu (ABSU).

According to reports, the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday while the students were on a commercial bus returning from Okigwe to Uturu.

Meanwhile, the Abia State government has confirmed that attempts are being made to ensure the abducted students’ safe return.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the state’s Commissioner for Information, said in a press release that the state government was working with the neighboring state of Imo to rescue the students.

The statement read in part: “Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the state very seriously.”

