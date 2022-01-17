Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap another traditional ruler in Plateau State

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted another traditional ruler in Plateau State, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government, His Royal Highness Da Gyang Balak Gut.

New Telegraph reports that the paramount ruler was kidnapped on his way home to Vom, just a few meters from the gates of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru in Jos.

Plateau State Police Command  Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah Confirmed the incident.

Vwang District is where the famous National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), is situated.

The abduction of the paramount ruler is coming in less than one month after the abduction of another traditional ruler in the state, HRH Charles Dakat. He has, however, regained his freedom.

 

