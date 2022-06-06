Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap APC senatorial aspirant’s mother in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

Gunmen in their numbers have stormed Zaura town in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State and kidnapped the mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano Central Senatorial candidate, A.A Zaura.

The aged mother of the politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu was abducted in the early hours of Monday at about 4 before the Muslims’ call to prayer.

According to reports Hajia Laure was abducted from her home at Zaura village some five kilometres away from the main city centre.

Chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, who confirmed the development, said security officials informed him of the incident.

 

Reporter

