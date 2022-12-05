JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap commissioner, three others in Benue

The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, has been kidnapped.

He was reportedly kidnapped alongside Honourable Agbo Ode, one of his in-laws and the driver.

Ogbu was kidnapped at the notorious Adankari junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road while on their way from Otukpo to Utonkon in the Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The adviser on security matters to governor Samuel Ortom, Paul Hemba, confirmed the abduction via telephone.

Ogbu’s official vehicle had since been recovered from the scene and taken to the Divisional Police office in Otukpo.

The Adankari Junction has become the black spot for kidnap activities with at least three records of kidnappings reported there.

Previously, a Reverend Father, a Professor of the Benue State University, and a local politician from Otobi were kidnapped at the junction on different days recently.

*Courtesy: AIT

