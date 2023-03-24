Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN Gunmen Kidnap Farmer, Motorcyclist In Edo

A farmer and a commercial motorcyclist have been abducted along Ugbokuli-Ekiadolor Road in Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State by some unknown gunmen.

New Telegraph gathered that the farmer was returning from his father’s oil palm plantation when he was abducted alongside the motorcyclist whose services he had earlier engaged.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said five assailants were involved in the kidnap.

Chief James Omafuaire, a former police officer and father of the farmer that the kidnappers, armed with a gun, ambushed the motorcycle conveying the victims and the vehicle transporting the harvested palm kernel.

He said the driver escaped into the bush, while his son and the motorcyclist were whisked away.

According to James, he said, “I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels.

“He loaded the harvested palm kernels into the truck while he rode on a bike behind the truck. The driver glimpsed at the armed assailants ahead of him and jumped out of the truck to run into the bush.

“My son and the bike rider were not aware of what was happening ahead and they ran into the kidnappers who took them away.

“I have been trying my son’s phone number but it wasn’t going through and nobody has contacted me about him”.

He also added, “My daughter-in-law is making an official report at the police station. I pray and hope that they should not be hurt’’

