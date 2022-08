The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, has been kidnapped.

Lawal was reportedly kidnapped from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon by unknown gunmen late Monday night after sporadic shootings.

A family source, who does not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident, saying that the gunmen who whisked the Commissioner away were heavily armed.

Efforts to reach the Nasarawa State Police Command proved abortive at press time.

