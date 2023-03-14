JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Rivers Accord Assembly Candidate Few Days To Election

Barely four days to the Governorship and State Assembly election, Gunmen have kidnapped the Accord Party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Chukwudi Ogbonna.

Ogbonna was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint while driving in his car at Rumuigbo community in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Monday night.

The victim, who is said to be a popular candidate for Saturday’s election, was kidnapped at about 8:30 pm.

The candidate’s cousin’s brother, Ifeaka Nwakiri confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday morning, saying “They took him with his Mercedes car. We have reported the matter at the Kala Police station.”

Nwakiri claimed the kidnap was politically motivated but noted that the police have been alerted.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider suspending the State House of Assembly election for Onelga Constituency II slated for Saturday, pending the release of his brother.

“He was double-crossed and taken to an unknown destination. Up until now, we have not heard from him. So we don’t know where he has been taken to.

“Our plea and our call are to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Commissioner of Police Director of DSS, NSCDC for all of them to swing into action to make sure they rescue Engineer Chukwudi Ogbonna,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...