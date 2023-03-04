JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Taraba Monarch’s Two Wives, Son

Gunmen have kidnapped the two wives of the traditional ruler of Sarkin Kudu, Dansalama Adamu, in the Ibi Local Government Council of Plateau State.

Confirming the attack on Saturday, Plateau State Police Command said the gunmen who stormed the premises of the monarch in the Serkin Kudu community also abduct the son of the monarch.

Speaking in Jalingo, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, said the incident occurred on Friday in Ibi LGA.

According to him, Some suspects, as made known by him, have been arrested in connection with the “Friday night’s abduction in Ibi local government.”

He said the arrested suspects are assisting the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects.

The police, according to him, is leaving no stone unturned in order to rescue the victims unhurt.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the two wives and the son were still unknown.

The attack comes barely a month after the two wives and six children of the monarch of Mutum-Biyu in the Gassol local government council of the state were killed by their abductors in Taraba.

