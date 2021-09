President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri, has stated that the #EndSARS protests were a symptom of a terrible disease threatening the very existence of Nigeria. The cleric said that although the protests “may have had good intentions that were hijacked, turned ugly and evil,” they were warning signals […]

About N1.47 billion worth of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was yesterday destroyed as fire razed one of the major fuel tank farms in Lagos. The incident created pandemonium among business and house owners as well as residents of Apapa area of the city. The 10.5 million capacity tank farm belonging to […]

A notorious cult member terrorising Oworonshoki and its environs has been arrested at Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspect, identified simply as Sheriff, was said to be the sharpshooter of the Eiye confraternity. Another member of Sheriff’s group, known as Lucky. The two suspects were arrested at Igbo-Olumu area where they went to avenge […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica