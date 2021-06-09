JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap UniJos lecturer

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday kidnapped a lecturer with the Department of Theater Arts, University of Jos in Plateau State, Dr Dan Ella

New Telegraph learnt that Dr. Ella was abducted by the assailants who attacked his residence located at Haske quarters in Lamingo community, Jos North Local Governement Area of the state

Haske quarters is close to Lamingo Golf Club – the same community where gunmen last month kidnapped a professor and her husband and later released them after allegedly collecting ransom.

A resident of the community, Mr Philip Gyang confirmed the abduction to our Correspondent in Jos on Wednesday

Gyang said that the gunmen, who arrived around 2a.m., headed straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away after breaking his door while shooting to scare people.

Gyang said: “What happened was terrible. It was the sound of gunshots that woke us up around 2 a.m. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.

“So this morning when everyone came out, we discovered that they had taken Dr Dan Ella away after breaking into their house. It’s really painful because this thing is happening again in the same place where a professor and her husband were kidnapped in similar circumstances last month and Dr Ella, who is their neighbour, was the one runing around to make sure that the kidnapped husband and wife were rescued. And now, he is the one that has been abducted and no one knows where they have taken him to.”

Also Speaking with New Telegraph the Chairman of the University of Jos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Lazarus Maigoro also confirmed the abduction of the lecturer.

Like this: Like Loading...