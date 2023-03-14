Education Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill 400-Level UNIBEN Student

A 400-level Computer Engineering student of the University of Benin, Destiny Osasenaga has been killed by suspected gunmen in Benin, Edo State.

The deceased was abducted at his residence in the Uwelu area of Benin by gunmen suspected to be secret cult members in the presence of his father and other family members.

The gunmen were said to be in search of the deceased elder brother who they said had offended one of their gang members and subsequently declared him wanted.

The source quoted by Punch added, “When they could not find their target, they abducted the deceased, put him in a Mercedez Benz GLK Jeep and zoomed off to a bush path along Benin-Akure Road by Oluku community.

“The deceased was beaten to death by the gunmen and dumped at a refuse site by the roadside,” the source added.

Following the murder, one Kenneth Ediagbony was arrested in Port Harcourt by the police in his hideout as the principal suspect

When contacted, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Ediagbonya.

He assured that other gang members who are at large would be arrested.

“It is true that one of the suspects has been arrested while other members of the gang are at large. However, the police are working hard to ensure other gang members are arrested,” he added.

