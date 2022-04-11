Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill APC Chairman in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

Residents of Igangan, in Atakunmosa, Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun State, were on Monday,  thrown into mourning after unknown gunmen invaded the house of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in  the town , Chief Gbenga Ogbara and shot him dead

New Telegraph learnt that Ogbara was killed inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown, around 12 am today.

Ogbara’s body is said to have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone.

She said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

When contacted, the party’s Director, Media and Strategy, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi said he heard about the shooting but was yet to confirm it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Forgery: Fani-Kayode’s ‘medical report’ at General hospital is fake – Witness

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Head of Medical Records at the Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja, Mr. Bassey Amah, yesterday said that the document purportedly presented as a ‘medical report’ from the hospital by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is not authentic. Speaking before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, Amah insisted that Fani-Kayode […]
Metro & Crime

Train kills PDP chieftain in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Residents of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State were yesterday thrown into mourning when a train crushed to death a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Clement Emetoma. Emetoma was going to his farm on a motorcycle in Abraka when he was killed by a moving train. The state […]
Metro & Crime

2023 governorship: Our interest  differs from Gov Emmanuel’s – A’Ibom youth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo A cross section of youths from the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State have said they do  not have any problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel picking his preferred gubernatorial candidate provided the governor will not interfere with their own choice of a candidate for the 2023 election. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica