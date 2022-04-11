JUST IN: Gunmen kill APC Chairman in Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Residents of Igangan, in Atakunmosa, Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun State, were on Monday, thrown into mourning after unknown gunmen invaded the house of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the town , Chief Gbenga Ogbara and shot him dead

New Telegraph learnt that Ogbara was killed inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown, around 12 am today.

Ogbara’s body is said to have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone.

She said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

When contacted, the party’s Director, Media and Strategy, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi said he heard about the shooting but was yet to confirm it.

