JUST IN: Gunmen kill deposed Anambra monarch, Obi Edozieuno, driver

Obi Alex Edozieuno, the deposed traditional ruler of of Mkpunando in Aguleri community in Anambra North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been murdered by unidentified gunmen.

Also murdered by the gunmen was the chauffeur of the monarch, simply identified as Chukwuemeka.

Obi Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs suspended by Governor Willie Obiano last year, for accompanying an oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, without permission.

The traditional ruler’s vehicle was said to have been ambushed by the assailants at Otuocha in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the killing of the monarch and his driver.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, Tony Olofu, has led a team of police operatives to the scene of murder incident along Ikem Ivife Village by Ezu bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East.

“He described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered immediate investigation to the incident.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victims, one Mr Alex Edozieuno, 62yrs old, a former traditional ruler of Nkpunado Community Anambra East LGA and his driver Chukwuemeka (other names yet to be identified) were attacked by suspected gunmen by 10am along Ezu bridge, Otuocha,” he said.

Tochukwu added that the command has recovered a Lexus 470 with plate reg. No. Aguleri-1 belonging to the deceased.

The police spokesman noted that some expended ammunitions were also recovered from the scene of the incident by detectives.

He further added that the remains of the victims have been deposited at a morgue awaiting further investigation.

