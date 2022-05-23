JUST IN: Gunmen kill mother, four children, two others in Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday killed no fewer than seven persons in different parts of Anambra State.

Among them was a mother and four of her children at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The other two took place at Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen invaded those areas and opened fire on the victims and left.

Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incidents stating details were sketchy

He said the Command would talk on the incidents on Monday when they must have got the clear picture of what transpired.

However, one of the Senior Police Officers in the State, who pleaded anonymity, said that the Isulo incident was true.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...