JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill PDP Councillor, Two Others In Ibadan

A councillor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sulimon Ariyibi, from Ward 10, Ibadan South East Local Government of Oyo State was on Thursday shot dead by some political hoodlums.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased was attacked and killed in his house in the Ile Tuntun Local Government Area, Ibadan in the presence of his wife and kids.

He was said to have been killed by suspected people allegedly working for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The deceased and two others yet to be identified were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Adeoyo State hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists at the Hospital, the Federal lawmaker representing Ibadan South East/North East Federal constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun, confirmed the sad story, condemning the attack on his boys.

He also alleged that it was APC boys that launched the attack on his boys who were together with him on the campaign trail around the Ile Tuntun- Idi Arere axis of the city.

He said, “I was their main target. We are on a campaign from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to the Ile Tuntun area along the Idi Arere area, I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets of water and stones.

“I told my people not to respond to them, but all of a sudden I saw a few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately, I alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call I was informed that a Councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile Tuntun, while two among my people that are far back have been shot dead.”

“This is really sad, this is coming a few hours before the election. The police need to act fast to address this urgent situation, Governor Makinde is a peace-loving person.

He doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party in the state. So how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics”, he marvelled.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, said, “We have received the sad report, and an investigation is ongoing to unravel the situation that led to the development”.

As of the time of filing this report, the remains of the three deceased victims have been deposited at the morgue at the state government hospital Adeoyo.

