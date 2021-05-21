JUST IN: Gunmen kill priest, abduct another in Katsina

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Alphonsus Bello, has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen and another priest, Rev. Fr. Joe Keke, abducted from the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State.

The gunmen had abducted both priests when they stormed the church on Thursday night shooting sporadically into the air.

The National Social Communications Director, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, who confirmed the incident on Friday in Abuja, said the lifeless body Fr Alphonsus Bello was found in a farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi on Friday morning, while the whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke remain unknown.

He said: “Last night, one of the parishes of the Sokoto Diocese – St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, in Katsina State was attacked by unknown gunmen

“Two priests were kidnapped, Frs. Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello. Fr Keke, the former parish priest, is in his late 70s while Fr. Bello, the current parish priest, is in his 30s.

“This morning (Friday) the body of Fr Alphonsus Bello was found lifeless in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi.

“However, the whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far.”

Like this: Like Loading...