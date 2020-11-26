JUST IN: Gunmen kill prominent monarch in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen have shot dead a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State.

The monarch, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, was said to have been shot by bandits at Elegbeka area of Owo Local Government.

The traditional ruler was on his way from Akure, the Ondo State capital where he had gone to attend the Council of Obas meeting and on his back to his domain when the incident happened.

According to a source, the monarch’s vehicle ran into the bandits who fired shots at his vehicle because the vehicle did not stop.

He was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where he died of his injuries.

Meanwhile, as at press time, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami were said to. E on their way to the town.

The police are yet to react to the incident.

