JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Ebonyi Community

Posted on

Gunmen have killed the traditional ruler of the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, HRH, Igboke Ewa.

Ewa was killed on Monday night in the community for allegedly refusing to support a particular party in the general election.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has condemned the murder of the monarch.

The party in a statement issued by Emeka Nwonu, Ezza North Publicity Secretary described the killing of Ewa who is the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in Ebonyi Central as horrible.

The statement reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ezza North Local Government Area Chapter condemns in strong terms the gruesome murder of the Chairman, Ezza Ezekuna Traditional Rulers Council and Traditional Ruler of Umuezeokoha Community, HRM Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa.

“The Killing of the foremost traditional ruler is not only mischievous but also horrible. What pain or disadvantage would the old man cause another in terms of politics?

“He was neither a member of PDP, APC or APGA, why the killing? Even at, a political party is an association or organization, each person should be allowed to join anyone of his or her choice. It should not call for the termination of lives or the destruction of property.

“We condole with the family of the deceased, the good people of Umuezeokoha, the members of Ezza Ezekuna Council of Traditional Rulers and indeed, the people of Ezza Nation over the heartless killing of the nonagenarian”, he said

Nwonu called on security agents to swing into action and bring the perpetrators to book.

