Suspected kidnappers have killed two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and abducted yet-to-be-confirmed number.

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.

According to available information, the FRSC operatives, travelling to the South East in two buses, were attacked in Nasarawa State.

Kazeem said efforts were on to free the abducted operatives.

