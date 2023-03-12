JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill Ward Councilor In Ebonyi

Gunmen have killed the Councilor representing Echara Ward 2, Okposi Community in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ogbonnaya Ugwu, popularly known as SPACO.

Reports revealed that Ugwu was killed around 10 pm on Saturday while returning from his shop, a drinking joint known in Okposi as ANGLE 90.

Ugwu was a development-oriented and liberal-minded community leader who was well respected across Okposi and beyond.

Sources in Okposi who had earlier confirmed the incident to New Telegraph correspondent in Abakaliki on Sunday said Ugwu was accosted by the gunmen around Okposi Court Area junction.

The killing, which is the second in the same area in less than one month, sparked protests within the community.

However, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned the killing.

APGA, in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of Prof. Bernard Odoh’s Campaign Organization, Charles Otu said, “we at Odohzia Ebonyi Campaign council strongly condemn this, yet another senseless killing of a vibrant Ebonyi youth.

“We recall and very sadly too that just a few weeks to the last election, another youth, Ogbonnaya Agwu was also gunned down by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the same Court Area, Okposi Okwu in Ohaozara LGA of the state.

“While we sincerely sympathize with the family of the deceased, our campaign council charges the government whose primary responsibility remains the protection of lives and property in partnership with security agencies to unravel the killers of these citizens.

“We are aware that there have been several reports that the many untrained personnel who operated as members of the disbanded Ebubeagu militia have been responsible for several shootings especially at night in Okposi and many other communities in Ebonyi where they shoot to show force, threaten or harass innocent citizens and road users.

“No stone should be left unturned to apprehend and bring to book, this murderous gang that has been terrorizing Okposi, Ohaozara and the entire State.

“Recall that we have in our several Press statements lamented to the IGP and other appropriate authorities that the arms in possession of the government-sponsored but now disbanded Ebubeagu militia has not been retrieved from them.

“We have also consistently raised the alarm over the influx of ‘fake’ military and Police officers into the state which has heightened tension and anxiety among Ebonyians.

“This campaign council, again, hereby urges the security agencies to live up to the bidding and ransack the old Government House, Abakaliki where we learned they have been stockpiling arms and ammunition including alleged quartering of the said ‘fake officers’ and dislodge them before they plunge Ebonyi into unmanageable terrorism”.

