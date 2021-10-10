Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen Open Fire On Police Station, Kidnap Mother, Daughter In Adamawa

Heavily armed bandits on Sunday morning opened fire on a Divisional Police Station in Adamawa State.

The incident happened in Ngurore, a satellite town on the outskirts of Yola, the state capital, along Yola-Gombe Road.

An eyewitness told on-line newsportal, SaharaReporters that the bandits, who came in their numbers, arrived in the town around 5 a.m.

They subsequently opened fire on the police station and also kidnapped a woman with her daughter from a nearby house.

He said: “They came in large numbers, some in Hilux vans, others on motorcycles.

“They divided themselves into two groups, one group engaged the police station; the other group went to the residence of Alhaji Umaru.

“They have sadly succeeded in kidnapping his wife, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.”

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje has confirmed the incident, saying no damage was done to the police station.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack on Ngurore police station this morning; but nothing was carted away and none of our gallant officers was injured.

“As we speak, there are also ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in the town and its environs.

“However, following the unfortunate attack on Ngurore police station and the house of Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawa B, one Hauwa Umaru and her daughter were kidnapped on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational asset including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.

“The operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.

“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.

“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar is already on the ground to coordinate police investigative, operational and rescue response.

“The CP called on citizens to go about their businesses in the most peaceful and law-abiding manner and report any suspicious person(s) around their neighbourhoods to police,” he said.

