Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen set fire to newly completed INEC office in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Gunmen set ablaze the newly completed office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located at Okwudor community in Njaba local government area of Imo.
The arson attack took place at about 11:30am on Sunday.
According to the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Emmanuella Opara, the office which was built and commissioned shortly before the 2019 General Elections, was burnt to a considerable degree.

Reporter

