Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen storm Kaduna school, kidnap many female students

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen have abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism in Mando area of Kaduna.
According to the BBC, a witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted in the early morning operation.
Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Fumbling continental teams and the way forward

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s domestic league was proposed to start last weekend, precisely on December 6, but it was again postponed indefinitely. The League Management Company (LMC) explained that there was no time a date was given. There was an earlier November 15 date that was proposed by the Ministry of Sports, the LMC and the Nigeria Football […]
News Top Stories

Oyo tops as NCDC confirms 591 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

*NCDC DG says Nigeria will live with pandemic for one year Four months after confirming its index case of COVID-19 on March 20, Oyo state hit a record high of daily infections on Friday with 191 new cases. This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Friday . […]
News Top Stories

DMO admits debt service to revenue ratio high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has admitted that the country’s debt service to revenue ratio was high, describing it a major issue of concern. The agency’s Director- General, Mrs. Patience Oniha, made the confession yesterday in Abuja while contributing to the fifth Budget Seminar (webinar) organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with theme: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica