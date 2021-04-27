Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen storm, set ablaze Abakaliki Federal High Court

Unknown gunmen have set fire to the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.
The structure is situated on the Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, directly across from the state office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
We learnt that hoodlums used petrol bombs in the attack on Tuesday morning.
The court building’s library and security post were also affected by the early-morning fire.
Firefighters were later sent to the scene to put out the fire before it could spread and cause further damage.
The assault, which destroyed court documents in the library, resulted in no casualties.
Loveth Odah, the state’s police spokesman, confirmed the incident.
She said that the attackers arrived in large groups to carry out the assault.
Many South-east and South-south states have been dealing with serious security issues, including a wave of attacks on security agencies.

Reporter

