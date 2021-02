For most Nigerians, Mr. Sunday Igboho, the now famous activist-cum hero from Oyo State, is a traditional title holder, who hails from Igboho town, the headquarters of Oorelope Local Government Area in Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State. He hails from the same local government with the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Rauf Aderemi […]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents called for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the frequent attack was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised. […]

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited runaway Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Thursday to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic. Maina was arrested from hiding in Niamey, having been declared wanted by a Federal High Court in Nigeria, over an ongoing criminal trial against him. He was arrested […]

