JUST IN: Gunmen strike again, attack another Imo Police Station, free detainees

Unknown gunmen stormed Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state again on Thursday morning.
According to reports, the gunmen attacked the police station around 1 a.m. on Thursday and released suspects who had been detained in the facility.
According to information, the gunmen were unable to raze the police station due to resistance from the officers on duty.
According to a source, the gunmen abducted one police officer and injured two others.
The hoodlums even stole the phones of offenders and police operatives at the divisional station, according to him.
“We fought them, but they overwhelmed us,” the source said. They were armed with more advanced weapons. They took all the phones they saw, and released the suspects after gaining access to the police station.”
Orlando Ikeokwu, the state’s police spokesperson, confirmed the attack, saying that the gunmen did indeed attack the police station.
He also announced that, though one police officer has gone missing, two others have been wounded as a result of the officers’ resistance.
The attackers also released several suspects held in the police station, according to Ikeokwu.
He did, however, ensure that the state’s police force had launched an immediate investigation into the attack.
Between February and April 2021, six Divisional Police Headquarters were targeted, according to available data.

