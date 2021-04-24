JUST IN: Gunmen torch Uzodinma’s country home, kill three

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

No fewer than three persons have been reported dead following the attack by unknown gunmen on the country home residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Buildings in the governor’s premises were set ablaze by the gunmen and every vehicle within the compound burnt.

The gatehouse, the hall and his living home were all affected and suffered varying degrees of arson.

Our correspondent learnt that after the attack, locals mobilized and attempted to put out the raging fire.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba confirmed the report saying: “Yes, the governor’s home was attacked by unknown assailants but we are analyzing the situation. They burnt the big hall, burnt every vehicle in the premises and killed one Civil Defence security guard.”

A video of the incident obtained by our correspondent shows that every building in the premises was torched but were not burnt to the ground.

On why the governor’s home was sparingly guarded, a local who spoke to our correspondent on the ground of anonymity said, “how can the governor’s house not be guarded, there were soldiers, there were policemen and there were Civil Defence operatives but all of them fled when the gunmen stormed the house. It is an unfortunate incident and the entire community is disturbed, you could feel the air of solemnity pervading our community.”

As at the time of this report, the Police authorities were yet to comment on the incident.

