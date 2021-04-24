Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen torch Uzodinma’s country home, kill three

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

No fewer than three persons have been reported dead following the attack by unknown gunmen on the country home residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.
Buildings in the governor’s premises were set ablaze by the gunmen and every vehicle within the compound burnt.
The gatehouse, the hall and his living home were all affected and suffered varying degrees of arson.
Our correspondent learnt that after the attack, locals mobilized and attempted to put out the raging fire.
The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba confirmed the report saying: “Yes, the governor’s home was attacked by unknown assailants but we are analyzing the situation. They burnt the big hall, burnt every vehicle in the premises and killed one Civil Defence security guard.”
A video of the incident obtained by our correspondent shows that every building in the premises was torched but were not burnt to the ground.
On why the governor’s home was sparingly guarded, a local who spoke to our correspondent on the ground of anonymity said, “how can the governor’s house not be guarded, there were soldiers, there were policemen and there were Civil Defence operatives but all of them fled when the gunmen stormed the house. It is an unfortunate incident and the entire community is disturbed, you could feel the air of solemnity pervading our community.”
As at the time of this report, the Police authorities were yet to comment on the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ndigbo happy with withdrawal of splinter group’s registration – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In his reaction, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land, adding that the Nwodo- led Ohanaeze Ndigbo was able and intact.   However, a former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, who spoke to Sunday […]
Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari in emergency meeting with govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it is believed to be connected to the ongoing spate of insecurity in the country ranging from banditry to the Boko Haram attacks. Only on Sunday, the […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: We aren’t giving up on Chibok girls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has assured that the President Muhammmadu Buhari’s administration is not giving up yet on the recovery of the remaining schoolgirls kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents in Chibok, Borno State. About 100 of the 276 students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state (otherwise known as the Chibok girls) are yet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica