JUST IN: Gusau reelected as AFN President

Shehu Ibrahim Gusau has been reelected for a second term as President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) in elections held in Kebbi State on Monday.

Incumbent Gusau was returned for another term with 20 of 22 votes cast in the elections monitored by representatives of World Athletics.

Sunday Adeleye was elected first vice-president of the AFN with 15 out of 20 votes while journalist Nneka Ikem Anibeze polled 13 out of 20 votes to be elected as the second vice president of the federation.

More to follow…

