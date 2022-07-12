JUST IN: Hag delighted after Man Utd thrash Liverpool in Thailand friendly

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to MUTV expressed his delight moments after watching his side beat Liverpool 4-0 in his first game in charge of the Red Devils.

The match played in Thailand, had United winning courtesy of goals by

Sancho, Fred and Martial in the first half, while Pellistri added a fourth in the second.

Speaking with MUTV, ten Hag said: “I am satisfied today. It was a team with a great sprit and we know we are just getting started.

“We made some mistakes in the press, we conceded some chances, but we created a lot.

“We have to work hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy.

“I know we have good players. We have started to build a team and I am happy with the first game.

“It will take a lot of time. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, they were not at their strongest. We will not overestimate this result.

“But still, I have seen some really good things. A lot of speed and creativity up front.”

*Courtesy: BBC

