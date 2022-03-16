JUST IN: Hallmark Newspaper Publisher, Emeka Obasi, Is dead

Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, a business, policy and finance daily newspaper, is dead, THE WITNESS is reporting.

According to the publication, Obasi, a veteran journalist and public relations expert, died on Wednesday March 16, 2022, after a protracted illness.

He was aged 58.

The Abia State-born award winning journalist and former Commissioner for Information, Abia State, had been battling a health challenge for the past eight years.

He is the founder and executive secretary of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the Zik Prize in Leadership Award.

