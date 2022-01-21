JUST IN: Hanifa Must Get Justice, Ganduje Vows

Metro & Crime

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has vowed that Hanifa Abubakar, the five-year-old pupil, who was murdered by the proprietor of her school must get justice.

Hanifa was abducted in December and later killed by Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kano, where she was enrolled to learn before she was killed.

Her death had sparked a nationwide outrage, with #JusticeForHanifa trending on social media.

In a statement Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner of Information, issued on his behalf, Ganduje said justice would be served.

The governor listed some of the measures taken on the matter as indefinite closure of the school where the child was gruesomely murdered, withdrawal of its operational licence, among others.

He said government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children turned out to be murderers.

Ganduje added that government had been in touch with the family of the child, reiterating that justice  must prevail to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor, who commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved, stated that while investigation is ongoing, government would follow the case to its logical conclusion.

He also commended the international community, human rights-based organisations and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter, assuring security agencies of government’s support in carrying out their duties.

 

