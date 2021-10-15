JUST IN: Heavy casualties as explosion strikes Afghan mosque during prayers

Heavy casualties are feared after an explosion hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kandahar.
Local media are reporting that the blast occurred at the Iman Bargah mosque and that a number of people have been killed.
The explosion’s cause is not yet clear but a suicide bombing is suspected, reports the BBC.
The Taliban captured Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second city on August 13 during a lightening offensive.
The BBC’s Afghanistan Correspondent, Secunder Kermani tweeted that IS-K, a local branch of the Islamic State Group, are expected to say they were behind the attack.
Last Friday, a suicide attack on a mosque during Friday prayers in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people. It was the deadliest assault since US forces left at the end of August.