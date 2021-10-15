JUST IN: Heavy casualties as explosion strikes Afghan mosque during prayers

Heavy casualties are feared after an explosion hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

Local media are reporting that the blast occurred at the Iman Bargah mosque and that a number of people have been killed.

The explosion’s cause is not yet clear but a suicide bombing is suspected, reports the BBC.

The Taliban captured Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second city on August 13 during a lightening offensive.

The BBC’s Afghanistan Correspondent, Secunder Kermani tweeted that IS-K, a local branch of the Islamic State Group, are expected to say they were behind the attack.

Last Friday, a suicide attack on a mosque during Friday prayers in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people. It was the deadliest assault since US forces left at the end of August.

Like this: Like Loading...